MANKATO — An assailant whose action left a woman blind in one eye won't have a criminal record if she completes probation.
Taylor Ivory Blohm-Bivins, 22, of Woodbridge, Illinois, received a stay of adjudication Monday in a felony assault charge to which she pleaded guilty in May. The charge will be dismissed if she successfully completes five years of probation and pays $2,300 in restitution.
Blohm-Bivins pushed and punched a woman during Minnesota State University homecoming weekend in 2017, according to a court complaint. The woman had two surgeries that were not able to save her sight in her left eye.
