MANKATO — People will gather in several area communities Thursday afternoon to pay tribute to a fallen Marine from Mountain Lake.

Eric John Niss-De Jesus,

Eric John Niss-De Jesus

 

Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus, 24, drowned June 5 while swimming off the coast of Japan on a day off from his military duties, according to his obituary. He was stationed in Japan as a military working dog trainer, according to the Stars and Stripes military publication.

Niss-De Jesus' body will be brought home to Mountain Lake Thursday.

People are invited to pay tribute along the procession route at locations including: Wolf Motors in Le Sueur at 3:30 p.m., along southbound Highway 169 through St. Peter at 4 p.m., along Range Street between W. Lind St. and Webster Avenue at 4:10 p.m., between Kevin's Market and the Collis C Store  in Lake Crystal at 4:20 p.m., and at Camping World in Madelia at 4:30 p.m.

The procession then will go through St. James and past Butterfield, where people will line Highway 60 near the Casey's gas station.

All times are approximate.

