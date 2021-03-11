MANKATO — A Minnesota State University health science professor is working to help the community be more resilient to the negative mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thad Shunkwiler is giving a presentation through VINE Faith in Action on Friday afternoon about how social isolation and other aspects of the pandemic have impacted people's mental well-being.
He said difficult life events affect people differently, but that no one is immune from the psychological stress the pandemic has brought on.
A year into the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, Shunkwiler is providing advice on what people can do to address the toll the year has had.
He said it's important to find ways to cope with the stress brought on by the pandemic because the effects will not go away once people are vaccinated.
"The psychological issues will outlive the physical ones," he said. "There's a lot we can do and we have to start doing in now."
One of the techniques he encourages people to use to cope is to practice gratitude because it can help alleviate anxiousness.
"The act of gratitude does wonders for your health."
Shunkwiler said it is his mission in the community to use his knowledge to help other people. Adapting methods to cope is important he said because things will not be the same coming out of the pandemic.
"This is on us. Which is a good thing because we aren't dependent on a government to fix this," he said. "We just need to incorporate some of these strategies to make us more resilient."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.