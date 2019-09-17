MANKATO — Active duty Marines and recruits will be running in numbers at this fall’s Mankato Marathon 10K race.
Profinium bank is covering registration costs for its own staff along with five Marines and about 30 southern Minnesotans either enlisted or on the path to enlist in the armed forces branch.
Veronica Bruckhoff, Profinium’s business development director, said the partnership is about showing support for the military.
“We’re very proud of our military, and anything we can do to help them out and be more visible is great,” she said.
The group will be running as a unit in the Oct. 19 race, with the active duty folks in their military issued garb and recruits in matching shirts. They’ll be hard to miss with such strong numbers, but their cheering section might outnumber them.
The sides are encouraging friends and family to come cheer on the team as they near the finish line. Profinium and the Fillin’ Station are teaming up to provide refreshments along the race’s path.
Profinium and the Marines began working on a Mankato Marathon partnership on a smaller scale last year. The idea didn’t quite take off, so they doubled down on efforts to get more recruits and Profinium staff involved this year, Bruckhoff said.
“We’re doing it big,” she said. “ ... I’ll be in the cheer zone and there will be lots of noise and signs.”
Marine Staff Sgt. Ramiro Trevino said the 10K will be both a good workout for the recruits and a great way to show support for a big community event. The Mankato Marathon draws thousands of runners and spectators each year.
“We want to focus on how do we make better citizens, and how do we incorporate their leadership and their style into bettering their communities,” Trevino said.
The recruits will be from all over Southern Minnesota. The number of runners could rise as the marathon nears and more recruits express interest.
Joy Leafblad, Visit Mankato’s sports commission director, said the runners and their cheer teams will be exciting new additions to Mankato Marathon festivities this year. Along with a new course, other changes to this year’s event include changing it from a Saturday and Sunday to a Friday and Saturday.
Leafblad said the shift will allow participants to experience more of Mankato. She described overall registrations as strong so far, with the 10K already at 78% of last year’s total with a month to go before the race.
Full marathon registrations as of Tuesday were up 15% from last year’s pace, and 5K numbers are also up from 2017 and 2018.
Volunteers are one of the more pressing needs as the Marathon nears, Leafblad said. She encouraged anyone interested in helping out to visit www.mankatomarathon.com.
