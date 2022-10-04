For Lily Kingsley, it’s all about the networking and connections.
A Gustavus Adolphus College senior, Kingsley is in her third year with the Increasing Diversity in Environmental Careers program. Kingsley is a biology and environmental sciences double major and after graduation intends to find work in an environmental resources job.
“It’s great on multiple levels,” Kingsley said of IDEC. “I appreciate the opportunity to learn more about my field of interest through hands-on experience while I’m still in school. I also love how it’s connected me to folks personally and professionally. And I like that the cohorts are students from all around Minnesota with similar interests. It’s been a great way to get connected.”
She learned about IDEC from a college professor during her early days at Gustavus.
IDEC is designed as a program that provides a unique college-to-careers pathway for underrepresented STEM college students, specifically women, racial and ethnic minorities or individuals with disabilities who want to pursue a career in environmental and natural resources fields. Students receive a fellowship, mentorship and paid internship during their journey.
A looming Oct. 31 deadline is approaching for IDEC’s fourth cohort, which will launch in January.
IDEC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
More and more people are seeking jobs that fit their values, IDEC organizers say, and Kingsley agrees this is key for her as well. She said she’s appreciated the experience she’s gained through summer internships and the knowledge about what a future job for her might look like.
“Through this program, I’ve come to a better understanding of what I’m passionate about and what career paths I see fitting into my passions,” she said. “I feel fortunate to be a part of IDEC.”
IDEC will hold a virtual information session about its fourth cohort of 12 fellows 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Interested parties can check the webinar link at forms.gle/XLjNiuKh3UvkhsAu7.
With the addition of 12 more fellows, the IDEC program will have a total of 35 participants. The program started in 2019 and has been growing rapidly ever since.
Mary Metchnek, IDEC program coordinator, said the program is designed to remove barriers for the underrepresented communities they serve to pursue careers in environmental resources.
“We provide an opportunity for professional development and exposure to careers through our participating agencies,” Metchnek said. “Fellows get that internship as well as they have more of a likelihood of attaining positions with them after graduation.
“We want to set them up for success to obtain a natural resources career position, which doesn’t have to be with one of our partner agencies,” she said. “But the agencies love it when the fellows stay on. This is a bridge to get them to a natural resources career.”
