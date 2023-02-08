MANKATO — A new program in Mankato aims to curb catalytic converter thefts, while state lawmakers work to strengthen criminal penalties and better track the transfer of parts.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety announced the program Wednesday. Mankato is at least the 11th city in the state to participate since the Minnesota Legislature first piloted it through the Department of Commerce in 2021.
The program involves installing a numbered label on a catalytic converter, which could later be used to trace a stolen part back to the original owner.
Catalytic converters otherwise don’t have identifying features on them, said Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety.
“We’re happy to launch this program through the Minnesota Department of Commerce,” he said. “There have been many agencies already using this process; we’re joining that process.”
Mankatoans interested in the program will first need to register their vehicle at the Public Safety Center located at 710 S. Front St. They’ll receive a packet including the CATGUARD identification label, along with instructions on how to install it.
Vehicle owners can install it themselves — the catalytic converter must be cool to the touch when doing so — or bring it to a participating auto shop for no-cost installations. A fluid needs to be painted over the label so the number stays on the part after the vehicle starts.
The number can’t be removed, said Travis Defries, manager at TGK Automotive, one of the auto shops offering to install the labels for free.
“It is permanent and you really can’t get it off,” he said. “It basically etches it into the catalytic converter.”
Hopefully, he said, being able to track stolen parts leads to fewer thefts.
“It’s just a way to try hopefully deter someone from stealing the catalytic converter, or if they do steal it, they can track it,” he said.
A vehicle owner will quickly realize something’s wrong with their car if someone took their catalytic converter. The part reduces pollution coming out of a tailpipe, making it noticeable when it’s missing.
“As soon as you start the vehicle it’s going to be extremely loud,” Defries said. “It’s pretty evident.”
TGK and the other auto shops partnering on the program, including Midas, reported occasionally seeing people bring their cars in for new catalytic converters. They were readying for the first appointments to come in for label installations.
Mark Stier, manager at Midas, called it a pretty good program in response to a bad issue. He knows of customers who had catalytic converters stolen while they were inside eating at a restaurant or shopping at a store.
“We’ve had quite a few people it’s happened to,” he said, adding it doesn’t take long for thieves to cut the part out.
A rash of catalytic converter thefts across the state in recent years led to the program, as well as proposed legislation designed to stem the problem. Mankato and North Mankato property crime reports often list stolen catalytic converters, sometimes happening in bunches.
“It does seem to happen in patterns,” Schisel said. “Typically we’ll get a couple catalytic converter thefts where someone came into the community or was from the community.”
The Mankato Department of Public Safety recorded 53 catalytic converter thefts in 2021, 34 in 2022 and nine so far in 2023.
Thieves occasionally get caught in the act. Three St. Paul men were charged in Nicollet County after reportedly stealing a catalytic converter in St. Peter in October.
Absent someone getting caught stealing, finding the part and the thief who took it gets tricky. Tracing a recovered part back to its owner is one potential benefit to the program, but the labels could also tip off a prospective buyer that the part was stolen.
Stolen catalytic converters are valuable for the precious metals inside them. Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, introduced a bill this legislative session that would require scrap metal dealers to keep additional records on catalytic converter sales.
The bill would also restrict purchases of converters without vehicle ID markings on them, add a waiting period for reselling them, and increase penalties on people caught taking them or moving stolen parts. The Minnesota Senate’s Commerce Committee approved the bill Tuesday.
Marty called the bill “long overdue,” according to MPR News. He had previously called for hearings on the bill in previous legislative sessions, although the bill never moved forward.
