MANKATO — A Mankato program that started in October 2020 serving families who have lost a baby has two new community partners.
The Mac Initiative has helped 10 people since its inception, said Lisa Cownie, one of the program’s founders.
Its new community partners helping serve those grieving a loss of a baby are Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System. The Mankato Clinic Foundation awarded The Mac Initiative $2,500 in January 2021, with funding going for three to six mental health sessions at no charge for parents facing stillbirth and neonatal deaths.
"When a mother experiences a loss of this magnitude, it's traumatic," said Abby Barlament, a licensed independent clinical social worker at Mankato Clinic and one of the health providers treating families who need help.
"Having professional support available when mothers need it most is beneficial," she said. "My hope is we can prevent the long-term effects of trauma, such as anxiety and depression."
Patients in need of the services receive information from The Mac Initiative at the Mankato hospital. The goal in connecting them with mental health supports is to reduce barriers such as cost in accessing those services, Barlament said.
Each year in the U.S. about 21,000 babies are stillborn, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And according to The Mac Initiative grant request to the Mankato Clinic Foundation in 2021, there were 17 stillborn or neonatal deaths in 2019 in Mankato.
"Mayo Clinic Health System is proud to partner with the Mac Initiative to help connect parents to mental health support during their grief journey," Amanda Bassett-Swanson, clinical social worker with Mayo Clinic Health System, stated in a release. "We are honored to help support parents during their path of grieving and healing."
“We joined The Mac Initiative to ensure that parents who are experiencing the death of an infant have mental health support as they move through their grief and loss. Since stillborn and neonatal deaths are rare, it’s especially important for parents to know they aren’t alone,” stated Marti Wolter, chief clinical officer of Mankato Clinic.
