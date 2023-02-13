MANKATO — A mapping project to document racial discrimination in Mankato housing will be discussed 1 p.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, 424 Warren St.
There is no admission fee to attend the program “Jim Crow in Blue Earth County: Researching Housing Discrimination in Mankato’s History.”
Minnesota State University's Angela Jill Cooley, an associate professor in the history department, and Olivia Johnson, a history major, will discuss topics related to racial discrimination.
Cooley and Johnson will be available to answer questions about the project.
For more information, call 345-5566 or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.