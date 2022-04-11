MANKATO — Support for survivors of sexual violence is being highlighted this month during activities at Minnesota State University.
The general public may participate in the following programs:
• A representative from Safe Relations, a wellness/empowerment space on North Riverfront Drive, will offer yoga classes and workshops on setting boundaries and the mind-body connection. Yoga With Sabrina sessions are slated 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and April 26 in Centennial Student Union Room 269.
• A film screening of "Give Back the Night" 5 p.m. Wednesday in the CSU Ballroom includes a discussion of rape and the role of bystanders in perpetuating gender violence. Popcorn and refreshments will be served.
• "What is S.A.A.M.?" a program providing information about the Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign will be presented 6:30 p.m. April 19 in CSU Ballroom.
• Denim Day, an outdoor observance 11:30 a.m. to noon April 27 in front of the CSU fountain, is being organized as a show of support to survivors.
• Take Back the Night 5-6:30 p.m. April 27 is an outdoor event on the lawn of the dining hall on campus. Attendees will gather in support of people who have survived sexual assaults or who were victims.
In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Violence Awareness and Response Program on campus suggests supporters wear teal-colored clothing on Tuesdays throughout April.
For more information on the activities, stop by Centennial Student Union Room 218, call 389-5127 or go to: facebook.com/violenceawarenessandresponseprogram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.