NICOLLET — Beginning May 4, motorists intending to use Highway 111/22 to travel between Nicollet and Gaylord will encounter a detour.
Detours are necessary during a resurfacing project on the road and utility work in the city of Nicollet.
The west detour will use sections of Highway 14, Highway 15 and Highway 19. The east detour will use sections of Highway 169 at St. Peter, Highway 93 and Highway 19.
Second stage construction takes place on Highway 22 from north of Nicollet County Road 1 to Gaylord, with a detour to Nicollet County Road 1, Highway 15 and Highway 19.
In addition to repaving the road, the project will add lighting at six intersections, install snow fence along Highway 22, guardrail replacement and utility work in Nicollet.
The project is to be completed in October.
