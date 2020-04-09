NEW ULM — Beginning Monday, motorists in the New Ulm area may encounter lane closures while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews work on and near the new Highway 14/15 Minnesota River Bridge.
Landscaping crews will be placing trees and other plants near the New Ulm monument, the median area of Seventh Street and along a trail near the new interchange.
The bridge crew's finishing projects include work on the structure's stone veneer.
The Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project began in 2017, with the majority of the work and detours taking place in 2018 and 2019. More information can be found at www.mndot.gov/newulm.
