The replacement of aging streets and utilities in one of Mankato’s least-affluent neighborhoods is on hold once again due to higher costs.
Construction was to begin this month on the third phase of a seven-year effort to replace the pavement in the Germania Park neighborhood and modernize the water and sewer pipes beneath the streets. But just one bid was received to do the work, and it exceeded the construction budget by nearly 50%.
Inflation has hit several construction projects in Mankato, and that was one factor in the rising cost of the Germania Park work. Changes in the scope of the work — namely a higher-volume water main to boost firefighting capacity in the area — also pushed up the price tag.
With numerous other street, water and sewer projects on the docket this year, administrative and public works officials could come up with no option for dealing with the price hike in Germania Park other than pushing the work to 2023.
“We tried our best to reshuffle the deck, so to speak, to get it to fit,” Public Works Director Jeff Johnson said. “Unfortunately, it just didn’t fit.”
It’s far from the first time the improvements have been delayed in the Germania Park neighborhood, which shares the area between the Minnesota River and North Riverfront Drive with stone quarries and industrial sites.
More than a decade ago, an engineering firm was hired to put together a master plan for modernizing the infrastructure in the neighborhood, with construction scheduled to start in 2015. Other priorities pushed the project lower on the city’s capital improvement budget, and 2019 became the planned kickoff of what was to be seven consecutive summers of construction.
Then residents saw the size of the proposed assessments.
“The low-income of the town lives there and always have,” Coleen Lynard told the council in January of 2019. “... I went to people’s homes ... . They were in tears in their kitchens. One family is looking for a place to live, they’re going to move. They’re so scared. This is a big project for us — $18 in my pocket at the end of the month is a lot of money.”
After hearing from a half-dozen residents from Germania Park, the council unanimously instructed staff to put the project on hold and look for strategies to reduce costs for residents when street reconstruction is needed in low-income areas. Some of the curb-and-gutter additions, which many residents didn’t want, were dropped. Assessments were capped at a percentage of the market values of homesteaded properties. And much more effort was put into communication between the city and residents.
When the project returned early in 2020, the neighborhood opposition had disappeared after assessments were cut in half for many residents of the area, cut even more for some.
Lynard, for instance, saw her assessment drop from an estimated $15,177 to $6,863. For others, it was even more dramatic. One resident saw assessments decline from $35,000 to just under $8,176.
Overall, assessments were cut from $494,000 to $356,000 — from 27% of the total project cost to 17%. The revenue gap was filled with water and sewer utility funds, which are financed through citywide utility fees, and by increasing the amount of borrowing through utility bonds.
Well over $4 million in improvements were constructed between 2020 and 2021, and similar-size projects were planned for 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, when the last streets were to be reconstructed.
The planned 2022 work included complete reconstruction of seven blocks of Harper Street, Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue; replacement of sewer and water mains; replacement and relocation of a sewage lift station; and installation of curb, gutter and storm sewer in some locations.
All of the work was clearly needed, according to a December feasibility report on the third phase of the project.
“... The existing street, water main and sanitary sewer systems were installed in the 1950s, and are deteriorating and in need of repair,” the report stated. “The road section shows a bituminous surface of 25 feet with no curb and gutter. There is no sidewalk in this area. Without improvements on Germania Park Phase 3 Capital Improvements, the roadway will continue to warrant high maintenance costs along with further deteriorations until failure.”
The quality of the pavement varies in the project area, averaging a score of 55 on a 100-point scale but with some sections scoring as low as 5.
Johnson said it was disappointing to see the Germania Park improvements stall after two years of progress, but there didn’t seem to be an alternative.
Rising costs, assessment thresholds required for certain bond sales, a major project at the sewage treatment plant and other issues left the budget too tight to also deal with a much-pricier-than-planned Germania Park project. At $3.36 million, it would have been twice as expensive as any other street project in the city this year if the construction had been authorized.
“I’m hopeful we are able to get back on track (in 2023),” he said. “But it’s anyone’s guess where we’re going to be next year.”
