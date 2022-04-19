MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be replacing old traffic signs along several highways in south-central and southwest Minnesota.
The project begins Monday on traffic signs along the following highways:
• Highway 60 from west of Mankato to Madelia.
• Highway 86 from the junction of I-90 to the junction of Hwy 60.
• Highway 169 from the junction of Highway 60 south of Mankato to about 1 mile north of Mankato.
MnDOT replaces traffic signs on a 15-year cycle to ensure signs are legible for motorists during day and night.
The project is scheduled for completion by late August.
There will be little impact to traffic during the project; however, MnDOT reminds motorists to watch for crews working near roadways.
