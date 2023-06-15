MADELIA — Motorists traveling near Madelia may encounter traffic changes during an ongoing resurfacing project, according to a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release.
The following changes begin Friday:
• Westbound Highway 60/southbound Highway 15 ramp will close.
• Highway 3's westbound Highway 60/southbound Highway 15 entrance ramp will reopen to traffic.
• A westbound Highway 60 exit ramp at the north interchange of Highway 15/60 will open for westbound Highway 60 traffic to access Madelia or travel north on Highway 15.
• The detour route for southbound Highway 15 traffic will switch from Highway 9 to Highway 3.
Traffic is expected to be affected by a combination of detours and two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes until mid-October.
MnDOT is in the second year of a two-year project to resurface seven miles of Highway 15/60 from the Highway 15/60 interchange south of Madelia to the Highway 15/60 interchange north of Madelia.
