MANKATO — Lane closures will be necessary on riverside sections of Highway 169 south of St. Peter and Highway 15 south of New Ulm while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews work to prevent soil erosion.
The projects are expected to be complete by Oct. 30.
Northbound Highway 169 motorists using a road section near the Minnesota River will encounter a right-lane closure while crews install riprap.
Beginning Sept. 27, southbound motorists using a section of Highway 15 near the Cottonwood River will encounter a right-lane closure during a riprap project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.