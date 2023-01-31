MANKATO — A portion of North Riverfront Drive between Thompson and Ruth streets will remain closed while crews pour and allow concrete to set as part of a water main repair.
The road is expected to reopen mid-morning on Thursday, weather permitting.
Also scheduled for closure is a section of Park Lane that will temporarily be shut down to traffic starting Monday to allow for an electrical utility project.
Motorists will not be able to access the section between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue until it reopens at some point later in the week.
For more information, call 387-8600.
