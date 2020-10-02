A handful of prominent Minnesota Republican lawmakers are in quarantine and seeking COVID-19 tests at a critical juncture in the 2020 campaign after President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus Friday, two days after hosting a fundraiser and rally in the state.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said they are both in quarantine after greeting Trump in the Twin Cities ahead of his airport rally on Wednesday night that attracted a crowd of 3,000 people in Duluth. Neither said they are experiencing symptoms but are seeking a test immediately.
“I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution I am being tested again on Friday for COVID-19 after testing negative on Tuesday ahead of the President’s visit,” Daudt, R-Crown, said in a statement. “I will remain in self-quarantine until results are received.”
On WCCO radio Friday morning, Gazelka said he and his wife are in quarantine and seeking a test but said, “I fully believe I will be fine.”
Minnesota’s Republican congressional delegation also traveled on Air Force One with Trump to and from the Duluth rally. Calls to Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber were not immediately returned. Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan told MPR News she believed they were all in self quarantine until they could be tested.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis, who shook hands with Trump on Wednesday, said Friday morning that Lewis “is feeling fine and displaying no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution he has already begun the self quarantine process and will be getting COVID tested as soon as possible.”
Trump also attended a fundraising event in Shorewood at the home of Marty Davis, whose family owns Cambria in Le Sueur and several other businesses.
A call to Davis by The Free Press Friday morning was not immediately returned.
Upon deplaning Air Force One Wednesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Trump briefly visited with Gazelka, his wife, Maralee Gazelka, Daudt and Lewis on the tarmac before walking over to a pen of supporters who were closely huddled together. The president kept a distance between himself and the group, but Emmer walked up and embraced the Gazelkas. Stauber could be seen fist-bumping Paul Gazelka before also hugging Maralee Gazelka. Hagedorn shook Paul Gazelka’s hand and briefly embraced Maralee Gazelka.
Carnahan said due to a busy campaign schedule, she was not in contact with Trump ahead of his Duluth rally, and she did not attend a private fundraiser he held in Shorewood earlier that day at the home of Davis, a prominent GOP donor and a member of a wealthy Minnesota family with a number of businesses, including Cambria USA and Davis Family Dairies. Calls and emails to the company were not immediately returned.
Also meeting Trump at the airport Wednesday were Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, adjunct general of the Minnesota National Guard, and Col. James Cleet, wing commander of the 133rd Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Air National Guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.