Sarah Chambers knows precisely how much it costs her family to pay for school lunches for their four kids: $256 a month, in a four-week month.
“It’s significant,” the St. Peter mom said of school lunch costs.
However, if Gov. Tim Walz gets his way, every child’s school breakfast and lunch would be paid for by state funds. It’s a return to a pandemic-era situation, whereby school meals were covered by a federal waiver that positioned schools to serve free meals.
For two years, meals were covered for all students, and families like the Chamberses of St. Peter grew used to that not being a budget item for them. As of fall 2022, the cost was back.
“We didn’t realize how much it was costing for my kids to eat school lunch,” Chambers said. “$256 a month is significant. It doesn’t matter how much you make.”
Even as a two-income household, the family feels the pinch of that $256 monthly expense. If they didn’t have to pay for school lunches, the family would divert that money to other necessities, Chambers said, such as shoes and clothes for their four kids.
Darcy Stueber, director of nutrition services for Mankato Area Public Schools, said Walz’s plan is a smart one and will help scores of families around the state.
“We don’t know exactly how it will work until we see it passed into law,” Stueber said of what’s known now as House File 5. “We’re hoping it will provide universal free breakfast and lunch for children in schools, hopefully starting next school year. That part is yet to be determined. That’s the gist of what’s going on with this bill.”
The bill was passed by several committees, including the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, and awaits action by the full House. The Senate has not begun work on a related bill.
Walz’s proposal is to use some of the state’s surplus to offset school meal costs for students.
“We saw a lot more students taking school meals,” said St. Peter Public Schools Supt. Bill Gronseth of the COVID era when meals were free. “Now, post COVID when parents are having to take on that expense after not having it for a few years … . We are seeing more families signing up for free and reduced price lunch services than before. We still have families who are struggling for sure.”
In Mankato, there’s more than $70,000 in school lunch debt and in St. Peter, the lunch debt is accumulating at a rate of $6,000 or $7,000 a month.
Stueber said 41 percent of Mankato students are receiving free and reduced meals. In St. Peter, it’s slightly higher, at 47 percent of students who are getting free and reduced meals.
The number of students facing food insecurity, however, is higher, educators said.
Stueber said the legislation proposed by Walz would help her Mankato Area Public Schools district ensure that “children aren’t going hungry. They would have access to well-balanced meals daily, and when a child is not hungry, they learn better.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by other school leaders.
“When you’re sitting in a classroom and thinking about being hungry, it’s really hard to focus on any activity or to really be focused on learning,” Gronseth said.
“We have a number of students who don’t get meals at home,” said Jim Wagner, superintendent of Le Sueur Henderson Public Schools. “When you take care of that necessity, learning increases exponentially for students.”
The legislation does not include a price tag but it’s estimated that universal school meals would cost the state about $180 million a year. Supporters have advocated for the state to use a portion of the $17.6 billion surplus to foot the bill.
