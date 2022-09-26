MANKATO — For the second month in a row, the nation’s largest car wash chain is pushing ahead on obtaining various city permits to construct Mankato’s first Mister Car Wash on Madison Avenue.
This month, the Tuscon-based company has submitted documents that appear aimed at easing concerns of a neighboring residential area just south of the planned location between Wendy’s and Kwik Trip.
A noise study, renderings that show large sound-blocking walls and landscaping plans have been provided to the city. Despite the activity, Mankatoans are unlikely to be able to use the conveyor car wash — half a football field long and stretching from Madison Avenue to Belle Avenue — to clean frozen crud off their vehicles this winter.
It won’t be going up that fast, according to Hailee Tavoian, a spokesperson for the company.
“The hopeful Mister location on 1541 & 1000 Belle Avenue is in our 2023 pipeline, pending permit approval from the city,” Tavoian said in a written response to Free Press questions. “Our usual construction timelines are between six to eight months.”
A Free Press story last month about the company’s interest in the Mankato market prompted a notable level of excitement, along with professions of allegiance to existing Mankato car washes and a few comments of concern from residents of the neighborhood across Belle Avenue.
The submissions to the city, which will be provided to the Planning Commission as it considers a conditional use permit for Mister as soon as next month, included a 23-page noise study by California-based consultant LSA. The study found that — absent sound-dampening efforts — the facility’s vehicle-cleaning equipment and 26 vacuum stations would likely exceed noise standards for the adjacent residential area.
But with two sound walls added on the facility’s south side, noise standards would be met at the property line of the residential area, according to the LSA study, which was commissioned by Mister. Essentially, the report suggests that the car wash’s design will absorb much of the noise it creates and direct most of the rest toward Madison Avenue.
“Mister actually leads the industry in noise pollution reduction efforts,” Tavoian said. “In addition to sound barrier walls around the property, we invest in sound absorbing panels inside the tunnel, sound reducers on tunnel blowers, mufflers on our vacuums, and we aim to orient the tunnel set up to face away from residential areas. We also only operate between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to avoid nighttime disturbances.”
The company submitted a landscaping plan to the city as well, showing 84 trees and shrubs of at least 3 feet in height being added to the property, along with several hundred other perennials. The car wash would replace a 1995 building once home to the Galilee religious books and gifts store and a trio of warehouses dating to 1959 that were most recently used by ServiceMaster.
