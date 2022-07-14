MANKATO — Blue Earth County leaders are working to ease concerns of rural neighbors of a planned $35 million public works facility just south of Mankato and hope to have construction underway by next spring.
County Administrator Bob Meyer said changes are being considered for the layout of the site at the intersection of County Road 16/Stoltzman Road and 200th Street to address apprehension about noise, traffic, safety and the appearance of a facility that would house Public Works Department administrative and engineering offices, road maintenance and plowing equipment, salt/sand storage and a fueling island.
"We are trying to listen to the neighborhood, be responsive, make the site work for everybody," Meyer said during a Thursday meeting of the city of Mankato-Blue Earth County Intergovernmental Committee.
The County Board has agreed the county needs a larger, more modern public works facility to replace the existing one on Map Drive, which is 48 years old and increasingly cramped. And county leaders are worried any delays in building the new facility could substantially drive up the costs to taxpayers because of the steep rate of inflation.
As recently as a year ago, the expected cost of the facility — including land acquisition and design — was $26 million. Now, the estimate is $35 million or more, said Meyer, explaining the motivation for a fast-moving schedule for building the facility.
"Inflation at 5-10% adds a lot if we get delayed," he said. "So we're trying to move this forward as quickly as possible."
For residents of rural subdivisions just outside of the city limits southeast of Mankato, the message is: "Not so fast."
"I've had several people from the Red Oak area contact me," Mankato City Council member Jessica Hatanpa said of the rural subdivision northwest of the proposed facility.
Council member Karen Foreman wondered why the facility couldn't be located farther from Mankato, such as along County Road 90.
"The center of the county is certainly further south," Foreman said.
Meyer laid out data suggesting the facility won't be as intrusive as some residents might be imagining. Employees will work mainly 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Some will be in offices or shops in the main building. Others will be on crews working throughout the county — at the facility only at the beginning and end of their shifts.
"Obviously with winter weather events, we can have a little more activity," he said, although even then plowing typically begins around 5 a.m. and wraps up at about 7 p.m.
Stoltzman Road was designed to handle up to 10,000 vehicles a day and now has about 2,000. The county facility is expected to boost that by about 120 daily trips for passenger vehicles and around 60 for trucks or other heavy equipment.
"When you add it up, our facility would add about 9%," Meyer said.
The county also is working with its design consultants to make the facility a more attractive neighbor. To the north, where the homes are located, a buffer will be created between the new buildings and 200th Street through the construction of a retention pond and the planting of rows of evergreens and other trees. To the west, along Stoltzman Road, prairie grasses and trees are planned. Berms also are being considered.
"This is going to be a building we want to be proud of," he said. "We want to be a good neighbor."
As for locating it elsewhere, the preferred site was about a mile farther east. But an agreement couldn't be reached with the landowner at that location, Meyer said. Moving the facility to County Road 90 isn't feasible, primarily because it would be out of reach of Mankato water and sewer services.
In addition, while the site is on the northern end of the county rather than the center, many of the most heavily traveled roads in the county highway system are in or near Mankato.
A second neighborhood meeting is planned for early August, and the county may have some changes to offer in an attempt to address some of the worries heard at an earlier meeting. The goal will be to finalize designs in the coming months, put the project out to bid by the winter and begin construction in early April.
That would allow the buildings to be enclosed by Nov. 3, 2023, and the site to be ready for use by June 7, 2024.
"We're on kind of an aggressive timetable," Meyer conceded.
Although the rural residents aren't constituents of Mankato City Council members, the council will have some sway over what steps the county takes to address the homeowners' issues. The council will need to approve an amendment to its land-use plan, approve annexation of the parcel where the facility would be built and authorize the extension of utilities, according to City Manager Susan Arntz.
Arntz said the county is also accurate in its assurances to residents that the annexation of the land for the public works facility would not mean annexation of the rural subdivisions. That would likely happen only if the township residents petitioned to come into the city limits, she said.
Foreman said there's another concern for homeowners — that the county public works facility would be the first of a string of industrial facilities in the area.
"This is kind of the 'foot in the door' scenario for them," she said.
County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg said he has heard similar "conspiracy theories" and understands that people are suspicious, but he noted the site has been publicly under consideration for more than a year: "This has not been kept secret."
And Commissioner Kip Bruender said the county is open to compromises.
"We're making some adjustments, and as we go to the next meeting we'll see what kind of feedback we get," Bruender said. "It's a work in progress."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.