MANKATO — The curious and the concerned turned out for Blue Earth County's open house about its proposed new Public Works Facility site south of Mankato.
The location, at the corner of County Road 90 and Stoltzman Road, about 1½ miles south of Mankato, is the county's second attempt to find a site. They first identified a parcel just to the north, nearer the edge of Mankato — a location that was abandoned after opposition from neighbors.
The latest choice already has drawn strong opposition from Mankato Township residents — as well as a promised lawsuit if the plan moves forward.
Erika Hart, whose family lives north of the proposed site, came to the open house late Tuesday afternoon at the library in Mankato. She is firmly opposed to the plan.
"We just moved to Minnesota four years ago and spent a lot of time looking for a place to live. Close to town but out a ways, with some land and quiet. I'm just appalled they want to build this monstrosity down the road," Hart said.
"We didn't move here to be next to a public works facility."
Bryan Schneider, who lives north of the site, said he thinks the current proposed site is better than the last selection.
"It makes sense to have it out next to (County Road) 90." He said he understands there will always be opposition to a project like this. "No one wants something in their backyard."
Schneider said he knows the county needs a new shop as the one off of Map Drive is landlocked and overcrowded.
He's talked to people he knows who live near the current shop on Map Drive. "They all say the county has been a good neighbor."
Diane Frost said the current proposed site is no better than the last choice. "They just moved it down a little, but we'll have the same problems with traffic and everything else."
She said the county should build a new facility in an industrial area, not in an area zoned for agriculture and future housing.
"They're trying to change the rules."
County Commissioner Kip Bruender, who represents much of the township, said he's sensitive to the argument, saying he struggles with the county pursuing a project the board would likely oppose if a private developer proposed something similar.
Still, said the county needs a new larger facility and there are limited choices. "We want to be good neighbors and listen to the concerns and mitigate them."
County Administrator Bob Meyer said that much of the feedback they got from those opposed to the first site was that the county should build along County Road 90.
"When we look at our service area, we believe this is the best place to be," Meyer said.
He said the county knew there'd be some opposition to nearly any site they proposed.
"It's the public purpose of it that keeps us moving forward."
About 70 residents packed a Mankato Township Board meeting in mid-April, most voicing opposition to the location.
Lynn Lease, who with her husband, Pat, lives near the proposed site, said at that meeting that they met with multiple attorneys who said the project violates the township’s ordinance.
“The law is firmly on our side. There is no condition demonstrated that meets the law’s requirement,” she said.
Dan Rotchadl, chair of the three-person Township Board, said when they get the request, it will be reviewed by the township’s Planning Commission. That panel will make a recommendation to the Township Board, which will have the final decision.
After abandoning its first choice, the county looked at existing industrial-zoned land on the east side of Mankato near the Blue Earth County Justice Center, but said the higher price of the property there was one of the reasons to look outside the city limits.
A website about the project, including an opportunity to offer comments, has been set up at blueearthcountymn.gov/pwfacility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.