EAGLE LAKE — The developer of a proposed motorsport complex near Eagle Lake will have to do some more studies on potential impact on wildlife and climate change.
Bradford Development wants to build an approximately three-mile driving track, a clubhouse and 93 car condos, surrounded by an earthen berm topped with a noise-barrier wall. The track would not be for races, but for people to drive their high-performance cars on the track.
In 2020, the Eagle Lake City Council accepted an Environmental Assessment Worksheet prepared by Bradford for the project, which would be built on farm land near the lake just north of Highway 14 and the city of Eagle Lake. But a group opposed to the project filed suit, saying the city should require the developer to do a much more in depth Environmental Impact Statement study.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals last year ruled the city was justified in not ordering an EIS, but also said the environmental study that was done needed to be amended to look more closely at how the project would affect wildlife on the lake and in the area and also what impact the project would have on adding to climate change.
At a special City Council meeting Tuesday night, Brad Bass of Bradford Development and engineers from Bolton and Menk provided an amended environmental worksheet they said addressed the issues raised by the court
Their updated studies showed there would be very negligible levels of noise added from the project that might affect nesting birds and other wildlife on the lake’s shores. Engineers said that in an average hour there is about 63 decibels of noise that comes onto the lake from nearby Highway 14 and modeling showed the cars on the motorsports track would add only about 0.5 additional decibels each hour it is operating.
Bolton and Menk also said the CO2 emissions from the high performance cars using the course would produce about 0.3 tons of CO2 per hour while the cars were using the course, while Highway 14 traffic produces about 9.5 tons of CO2 each hour.
Residents who oppose the project raised a variety of questions about the developer’s revised environmental worksheet, including why C02 emissions from the proposed buildings were not included in the modeling.
And some council members said the Appeals Court ruled the revised study should look at the project’s total potential impact on wildlife, not just how noise might affect wildlife.
In the end the council decided the revised environmental study fell short of satisfying the court’s decision. It asked the developer and Bolton and Menk to provide more details on wildlife and climate change impacts before coming back to the council for approval.
