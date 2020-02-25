MANKATO — Adult criminal prosecutions dipped in Blue Earth County last year while juvenile criminal and protection cases rose.
After giving a year-in-review report Tuesday to the Blue Earth County Board, County Attorney Pat McDermott said the number shifts were normal ebb and flow.
“This is still a safe community to be in,” he said.
The County Attorney's Office prosecuted just under 1,300 adult criminal cases last year. That's about 20 fewer cases than 2018 and around 30 fewer than 2017.
Felony cases were at their lowest in the last five years: 713.
Gross misdemeanor cases held steady with 326 filings last year and misdemeanor cases dipped slightly to 259. Another 205 low-level misdemeanors were settled before going through the court process.
Juvenile criminal filings jumped by over a 100 to 536. McDermott said he wasn't particularly concerned by the uptick because it was created by just a handful of troubled youths. More than 60 additional lower-level juvenile cases were resolved through a diversion program.
The office handled a few more child protection and termination of parental rights cases last year, which McDermott said stems from enhanced state protection screening requirements implemented a few years ago.
The county attorney said his office also is responding to an increasing number of criminal and civil appeals. But that is not because more people are filing appeals. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is offering to handle fewer appellate cases for counties.
McDermott does not compare his office's statistics with other counties of a similar population. Blue Earth County is an incomparable regional hub, he said, that draws in more retail and medical visitors and college students.
He said his office's 2019 accomplishments included the launch of student attendance review teams and several milestones for the new Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota.
The attendance review teams bring together school and county officials to work with students and their guardians to reduce truancy. After a successful pilot with Mankato Area Public Schools, the program expanded to all school districts in the county in the fall.
The advocacy center that opened in December 2018 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Eastridge clinic provides centralized services for child victims of abuse. A director was hired in the spring and a board of directors met for the first time in the summer.
The center also achieved nonprofit status and the L & N Andreas Foundation committed funds to hire a part-time mental health worker who will conduct on-site screenings and referrals.
