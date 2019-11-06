NEW ULM — The prosecution concluded its case in the trial against 60-year-old Scott Engelbrecht, of St. James, who is accused of murdering his wife and stepdaughter in 2018.
Testimony from forensic experts concluded Wednesday with Mayo Clinic forensic pathologist Peter Lin, who conducted the autopsy on Joyce Engelbrecht. She died from a single gunshot to the head fired from at least 2 feet away, Lin said. Bullet fragments recovered from her brain were consistent with the .22-caliber rifle allegedly used in the shootings, he said.
The defense is expected to present its case Thursday and the jury could start deliberations Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.