MANKATO — A deputy Brown County attorney will become a judge in Blue Earth County.
Gov. Tim Walz announced he is appointing Andrea Leiser to a new judgeship seated at the Blue Earth County Courthouse in Mankato.
As a deputy county attorney, Lieser now prosecutes felony and gross misdemeanor cases and serves on the Brown County Drug Court team. She previously was a public defender for the 5th Judicial District, according to a biography provided by the governor’s office.
“The balanced perspective that she has gained serving as both a public defender and prosecutor will be invaluable as she works to administer justice in the Fifth Judicial District,” Walz said in a statement.
Lieser also is involved in a number of New Ulm area organizations, including as a commissioner on the city’s Police Commission.
She is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College and William Mitchell College of Law.
The state Legislature this spring approved funding for another judge in the 5th Judicial District, which includes 15 counties in southwestern Minnesota. Based on caseloads, the Minnesota Supreme Court decided the new judge should be chambered in Blue Earth County.
The seat will be up for election in November 2022.
The Commission on Judicial Selection also recommended Kristine Weeks and Aaron Zurek as finalists for appointment to the post. They both are assistant public defenders in the 5th Judicial District.
