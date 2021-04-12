MANKATO — From the Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Mankato Public Safety Center protesters demanded change in the wake of the death of another Black man at the hands of police.
“Our lives have value. We matter,” protest organizer Jasmine D'Avilar shouted from the median of the bridge Monday night.
Over 150 people had by then gathered along the sides of the bridge with "Black Lives Matter" and other signs in response to the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center Sunday.
Like they had several times before following the death of George Floyd, they chanted and called for an end to police violence. This time the organizers said an overhaul of the criminal justice system is needed to protect Black lives.
“The system cannot be reformed,” said activist Anisa Omar. “It's beyond reforming. It's time for abolition.”
“I'm tired of taking baby steps. I'm tired of working in the system,” D'Avilar said. “The system is not built for us. It's built to kill us.”
Mankato police vehicles directed traffic as the group marched to the Public Safety Center, but otherwise police officers kept a low profile during the largely peaceful protest.
There were a few brief clashing exchanges between protesters and passing motorists. Some motorists drove across the bridge multiple times.
The protesters hailed from as far away as New Hampshire and Uganda.
Carrying a flag that said “Hate has no home here,” Ellen Farnum of New Hampshire came to the bridge with the Mankato family she is visiting.
“It's heart-breaking that the country is so divided right now,” she said.
Granddaughter Nora Sturgis, 8, and Nora's parents Ryan Sturgis and Heather Hamilton also protested on the bridge this summer.
“It's said that we're back here so soon,” Hamilton said.
Carrying a sign she made herself that read: “Many people one heart,” Nora said she hoped “people stop killing people for their skin color for no reason.”
Minnesota State University international students Mayega Tendo and Albert Joash, who are from Uganda, said they are fearful every time they see police.
“What happened to him (Daunte Wright) could happen to me any time,” Joash said.
“It's so sickening what's happening in this country right now,” Tendo said. “Something needs to be done.”
Heidi Storm came from St. Peter to again protest in Mankato.
“I am sick of hearing about police killing Black people,” she said. “We have to find a solution together somehow.”
Meanwhile at the Mankato City Council meeting, City Manager Susan Arntz said she had conversations with Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal throughout the day. They decided a curfew like the one placed on three counties in the Twin Cities was not necessary in Mankato because people are being "super respectful."
Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley thanked the community organizers who have led difficult discussions about racism and police reform, and said those discussions need to continue.
"I don't just want to sit back and think it won't happen here, or can't happen here or doesn't happen here," she said.
Free Press staff writer Mark Fischenich contributed to this story.
