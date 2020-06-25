MANKATO — Clinics in the Mankato area recently expanded COVID-19 testing eligibility to encourage people who attended mass gatherings to get checked.
Recommendations for who should get tested have evolved during the pandemic. Symptomatic people were the focus at first due to testing limitations, but testing sites began accepting more asymptomatic individuals as the pandemic progressed and Gov. Tim Walz called for protesters to seek testing.
Now, clinics are specifically offering it to people who attended protests, vigils and other mass gatherings in recent weeks.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for our community members,” said Dr. Gokhan Anil, Mayo Clinic Health System’s regional chair of clinical practice. “The more we know about the community spread the better we can isolate folks before they exhibit any symptoms.”
He also emphasized the importance of handwashing, staying home when sick, wearing a mask and other healthy practices to stop the spread.
“The biggest thing is wearing a mask,” he said. “We know it reduces the spread significantly, so one of the best ways is wearing a mask in a community setting, whether it’s a mass gathering or not.”
Area health officials have ramped up calls for mask-wearing, social distancing and other prevention strategies as cases jump in south-central Minnesota. The rise has been linked to young adults frequenting bars during the June 12-13 weekend, although more protest participants seeking tests could be contributing to it as well.
Mayo Clinic Health System began testing people involved in mass gatherings earlier this week, with the clinic asking patients to call 833-558-0757 to set up a test. Mankato Clinic is also testing asymptomatic protest participants by appointment, according to a statement from the clinic.
“They are instructed to call the Mankato Clinic COVID-19 hotline at 507-389-8548 for screening and a testing appointment,” the statement read.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s test sites have been seeing more people seek testing since the eligibility expanded, Anil said. Hub sites added more testing capacity, too.
“For sure we have seen that more and more folks are interested in testing,” he said. “We’ve partnered with local business and community partners, and we’re offering larger volumes at sites than ever before.”
Mankato has had several mass gatherings in recent weeks in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Larger protests took place in the Twin Cities, and state health officials have expressed relief at there being no spike in statewide cases yet as a result.
The mass gatherings being outdoors rather than inside decreases the risk of spread. Many protesters are also wearing masks — nearly everyone at Saturday's Juneteenth gathering in Mankato, for example, wore them.
Focused testing in the Twin Cities after protests found less than 2% of tests came back positive. But Kris Ehresmann, the Minnesota Department of Health’s infectious disease division director, told reporters there are disparities in the numbers during a media briefing Wednesday.
The positive rate for whites was only 0.2%, while for Black people it was 1.3%. The percents for Latino and Asian populations were even higher at 7.4% and 5%, respectively.
In all, people of color made up 40% of those tested but 90% of the positives, according to Ehresmann. The data, she said, reinforces the health department’s concern over racial disparities "due to differences in rates of underlying health conditions and job exposure risk."
For those who seek out testing in Mankato or North Mankato after attending mass gatherings, Anil said results can come back within a day or so. Patients should check their online portals for the fastest results or expect a phone call if they haven't set up a portal account.
