ST. PETER — Megan Schnitker said stopping construction of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is about more than oil.
“Stopping the pipeline is about preserving life,” said Schnitker, a member of the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota who lives in Mankato and is chair of the Indigenous People’s Day Committee.
“Our water is in danger from this pipeline, our Earth is in danger,” she told a crowd of about 100 who gathered in Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter Saturday to call for a stop to construction of the northern Minnesota pipeline.
Frances Kelliher, who’s extended family is in the Mankato area, said residents here have been taught a glowing history of white settlement.
“I grew up with deep settler roots in this valley and grew up with a lot of false narratives,” she said, saying that non-Indigenous people are living on “stolen land.”
She said the “man camps” erected to build the Line 3 pipeline will lead to more violence against Indigenous women.
“This pipeline is violence to people and the land,” Kelliher said.
Saturday’s event was sponsored by Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, the Mankato Indigenous People’s Day Committee, MN350, and Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light.
Speakers said the pipeline would carry some of the dirtiest oil in the world across more than 200 bodies of water, including the Mississippi River, has 100% chance of leaking or breaking and violates treaties. They argued the oil would add to climate change problems at a time when the country should be accelerating efforts to combat climate change.
Marni, who declined to give her last name, came from the Twin Cities to attend Saturday’s event.
“I’m her for Indigenous rights, to protect water, protect the treaties, return land.”
Her family lived in the Standing Rock Reservation area of North Dakota.
“My great-grandmother was Dakota and forced to assimilate,” she said.
More than 5,000 workers started construction on the 340-mile Line 3 on Dec. 1.
Groups have been protesting along the line, including on the Fond du Lac Reservation, hoping to slow construction of the line, which goes across northern Minnesota.
The Red Lake Band of Chippewa and White Earth Band of Ojibwe have court cases pending against Line 3.
The project is expected to take six to nine months. Once complete, it will ferry oil from Alberta to Superior and replace an aging Line 3, but follow a largely different route.
On Jan. 20 President Joe Biden rescinded the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have crossed Standing Rock Sioux territory. Keystone would have stretched from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska and to the Gulf of Mexico, carrying 830,000 barrels of oil per day.
Opponents of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline hope Biden will also work to stop its construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.