ST. PETER — Like many of the protesters who turned up at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter to protest President Donald Trump’s acquittal by the U.S. Senate, Peg O’Connor was troubled by the process itself.
“When you have one arm of the government that is totally beholden to one individual, you do not have a representative democracy,” said O’Connor, of St. Peter. “For me, it is an utter travesty that Trump has been acquitted. The Senate failed in its most solemn duty to hold a trial, and we will take to the streets and take to the voting booths.”
The protest, organized by Indivisible St. Peter/Mankato, a local chapter of a national grassroots movement created in response to Trump’s election in 2016, drew about 40 people Thursday night.
Organizer Yurie Hong, of St. Peter, said she didn’t want to let the acquittal go by without a response.
“We planned it when it became clear there weren’t going to be witnesses, there wasn’t going to be evidence, that the Senate trial was being conducted in a way that was completely different than every single other impeachment beforehand,” Hong said.
Several protesters, including Misti Harper of St. Peter, were dismayed by some Republican senators’ apparent mixed messages of voting for acquittal while also voicing disapproval over some of Trump’s actions, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s statement released on January 31.
“Marco Rubio said he didn’t think it was in the interest of the nation to impeach the president even though he committed crimes,” Harper said. “We are out here to show that we utterly reject that. We demand our Senate act on behalf of the American people and that’s what led us out here today.
Julie Lindsay, of Mankato, said she was also disturbed by what she felt were mixed messages by lawmakers.
“What disappointed me the most was not voting for the witnesses and then all of them in the GOP coming out on TV and stating they knew what he did was unlawful, but they voted to keep him in office anyway,” Harper said.
Harper made several of the signs for the protest, with messages that said, “The Senate is the swamp,” “The majority is blue,” and “Honk if you know Trump is guilty.”
That last sign led drivers passing down St. Peter’s main thoroughfare through town during rush hour to honk in support, although a couple drivers voiced their disapproval of the protest.
Across the street, a lone counter-protester stood and carried a flag with a picture of Captain America replaced with Trump’s head.
Luke Eisenhauer of Mankato expressed his support for the president and disapproved of the time and money spent on the process.
“It’s their freedom of speech to do this, but of course I think it’s completely ironic because President Trump was just acquitted today,” Eisenhauer said. “They can’t stand the guy, so everything he does, they do the opposite.”
Willa Dailey, former chair of the Blue Earth County Republicans, said she was thrilled when she found out the Senate voted to acquit the President.
“This has obviously eaten up a lot of people’s time,” Dailey said. “I’m thrilled that we are going to move on so Congress can get back to the work they are supposed to be doing.”
Jim Dimock of North Mankato said he was most impacted by administrators from the Justice Department and State Department coming forward to express concern over the president’s actions.
He said he’s been organizing anti-war protests since 2001 and sees a momentum in southern Minnesota that wasn’t as strong 10 years ago. He said the protesters are sending a message that their voices will be heard.
“These folks are in the cold because democracy really matters to them,” Dimock said. “Democracy isn’t just voting, it’s citizen engagement and it’s being able to show our elected leaders what it is that matters to us as a community. Clearly, justice and the rule of law matter to people in southern Minnesota.”
