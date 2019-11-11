MANKATO — Lyle Grothe had several “close calls” serving aboard a B-29 bomber during the Korean War.
Such as the time two engines were shot out over North Korea and a third engine died as they prepared for an emergency landing in South Korea.
“I thought we'd crash. It was rough, but (the pilot) saved us,” Grothe said.
The 89-year-old Air Force veteran cries when he recalls the time his crew nearly accidentally dropped a bomb on Americans in a North Korean prisoner of war camp.
Nevertheless, Grothe said he reflects fondly on his four years of service.
“There was some pretty scary moments, but I really enjoyed it. I really did.”
Grothe, who now lives at New Perspective Senior Living in Mankato, got a surprise visit Monday from Home Instead Senior Care Community Service Manager Kim Hanson.
Offices of the care company each honored a client on Veterans Day. Hanson chose Grothe, delivering red, white and blue balloons and flowers.
“I picked Lyle because he's so proud of his service,” she said.
Grothe enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 at age 21. He expected he'd be drafted as the Korean War heated up and decided to enlist so he could choose the Air Force, he said.
After learning Morse code, he became the radio operator on a B-29 Superfortress crew with the 345th Bomb Squadron.
He flew 28 combat missions over North Korea during six months stationed in Japan. When he wasn't sending and receiving orders via Morse code, Grothe remembers lobbing grenades out of the bomb bay doors and scrambling to release bombs that did not eject as intended.
Later Grothe flew non-combat missions transporting servicemen. He retired as a sergeant in 1955.
His only regret is that he didn't re-enlist, he said.
The self-described farm boy from the Madison Lake area said he felt he needed to get back and help his family on the farm. But he got home to discover his younger brothers had grown up and were managing the farm fine on their own.
He found other work doing manual labor. It did not pay nearly as well as the Air Force, but it led to him meeting the love of his life, Lucille, (her brother was his boss) to whom he's been married for nearly 60 years.
He later worked as a delivery driver and she was a teacher in the Cleveland Public School District.
Home Instead Senior Care provides in-home supports to the Grothes in their retirement years.
