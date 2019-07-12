NICOLLET — A young woman whom police say provided marijuana wax to a juvenile who had a medical emergency is facing felony charges.
Several felony and gross misdemeanor drug charges were filed against Kala Lynn Hanson, 20, of Nicollet, on Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
First-responders were called to a report of a 16-year-old girl who was unconscious and not breathing last month in Nicollet.
While paramedics tended to the girl, Hanson allegedly admitted she had shared a vaporizer pen that contained marijuana wax.
Hanson — along with the sickened girl, a second 16-year-old and a 19-year-old girl — all consumed some of the marijuana, the charges allege.
