MANKATO — COVID-19 vaccinations are likely to be available for 5- to 11-year-olds next week at Mankato providers, barring any unforeseen delays in the federal approval process.
An independent panel of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will weigh vaccine approval for the youngest age group yet this week. It'll be one of the last hurdles before providers can start administering vaccine doses to the youngest age group yet.
Local providers pre-ordered doses in anticipation of approval, which could come as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.
Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine already earned emergency use authorization through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week. Vaccines go through numerous levels of research and scrutiny before being administered.
Ongoing studies on the 5-11 age group's vaccine found it to be both highly effective and safe. Participants reported no serious side effects, and the vaccine was found to be 91% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children between ages 5-11.
Pre-ordering doses should make the turnaround between approval and distribution fairly quick. Local clinics and pharmacies are making plans to prepare administering doses as they await the last regulatory steps in the process.
Thrifty White and other pharmacies plan to provide pediatric doses. Parents will be able to book vaccine appointments for their children on Thrifty White's website, said regional support pharmacist Sarah Schmidt, just like they might've done for their own doses earlier in the pandemic.
"They’re actually already shipping out doses to pharmacies in anticipation this week," she said. "So most likely we’ll receive it prior to approval.”
All children between ages 5-11 will need parental permission to be vaccinated, same as when providers administered doses to 12- to 17-year-olds. Thrifty White will be looking to open appointments in the late afternoon so parents can bring their children in after school.
Predicting demand among the 5-11 age group is trickier than it was for older groups. Demand far exceeded supply in late 2020 and early 2021.
"It's going to be a lot more wait and see," Schmidt said. "We’re not as sure in the demand as we were with the initial dose and boosters."
Monthly surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation show parents of 5- to 11-year-olds are divided on whether to get their child vaccinated. October results found 27% plan to get their child vaccinated "right away," compared to 33% who plan to "wait and see" and 30% who will "definitely not."
Clinics and the pediatricians or other medical experts at them will play a key role in educating parents in the "wait and see" camp about vaccine safety. Mankato Clinic, Mayo Clinic Health System and Open Door Health Center are among more than 500 providers preparing to offer vaccinations for children statewide.
“The Mankato Clinic has pre-ordered the vaccines for children age 5-11," said Chief Clinical Officer Marti Wolter in a statement. "If the vaccine receives approval, we plan to offer the vaccine by appointment only at the Children’s Health Center as early as next week. Families are encouraged to check our website for updates."
Open Door plans to have vaccines available for children this fall, said Mandy Gault, the community health center's public information officer.
It's unclear how many children are within the 5-11 age group in south-central Minnesota's nine counties. State vaccination data indicate about 83,500 residents in the nine counties are younger than 12, but more specific age range data isn't available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.