The Free Press
MANKATO — City officials are asking for the public’s help in determining Tourtellotte Park’s next playground structure.
The current play structure at 310 E. Mabel St. was installed in 1994. An update was identified in Mankato’s Community Investment Plan.
The new playground equipment is scheduled to be installed in the spring, to align with park and pool improvements currently underway.
Play structure votes are being accepted for two options:
• Multiple slides, chimes, boogie board, Rev Wheel Spinner, panels, ladders, steppers and a spinner.
• A slide, four-seat see-saw, balance beam, balance steps, drums, ring pull and a we-go-round.
Ballots are available at: Every Voice Mankato.
Downloaded, completed ballots may be emailed to: communications@mankatomn.gov; or mailed to or dropped off at: Public Information and Community Engagement, Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56011.
Both options feature ADA-accessible equipment, poured-in-place safety surfacing areas and a “cozy” dome that engages all in sensory systems, motor skills, cognitive skills and social skills.
