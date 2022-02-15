MANKATO — Blue Earth County Public Works has completed a draft five-year Transportation Improvement Plan for 2022 through 2026.
The draft plan is available for review on the Blue Earth County website. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to view the plan online and respond with comments in the link provided on the Planning and Research page: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/209/Planning-Research.
Comments and concerns also may be emailed to Blue Earth County Public Works at: multimodalcommments@blueearthcountymn.gov. Comments must be submitted for review no later than Friday for consideration of inclusion into the Transportation Improvement Plan.
The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners will consider the Transportation Improvement Plan’s final adoption at the March 8 board meeting.
For further information or to discuss the plan, contact Blue Earth County Public Works at 507-304-4025.
