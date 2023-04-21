The public events during the fishing opener:
Thursday, May 11
Waterville hatchery
1-3 p.m. The Department of Natural Resources will host an open house at the Waterville Area Fisheries office and state fish hatchery. All ages are welcome to come visit with a chance to see walleye, northern pike, and muskellunge being raised at the hatchery.
Live Band: AZBY
6-9 p.m. at the Lucky Lure, Madison Lake.
Friday, May 12
Minneopa State Park
Bison Ambassadors will be at the park from noon to 4 p.m. Minnesota state park vehicle permit required.
Children's Museum
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors have enjoyed Northwoods winter cabin exhibit, and as the seasons change, new cabin adventures will be built. Admission charged at the door.
Live Band: Blue Ringers
7-10 p.m. at The Landing on Madison Lake.
Saturday, May 13
Live Band: The Jeremy Poland Band
1:30-4:30 p.m. at The Anchor Bar & Grill, Madison Lake
Live Band: Sean Benz
2-5 p.m. at The Landing on Madison Lake
Live Band: Nowhere Fast
7-10 p.m. at the Anchor Bar & Grill, Madison Lake
Goofy Goat Farm and goat yoga
2-2:45 p.m., Madison Lake. The Goofy Goat Farm is free for visitors and open whenever the goats are out.
