With the temperature outside heading toward zero those inside the new Minnesota State University dome had nothing but praise for the massive artificial turf fields inside.
“In the northern states, having an indoor facility is huge,” said Mitch Allore, who was watching his kids, Jayna, 5, and Maddux, 3, kick a soccer ball into a net.
Allore, a West High School grad who played football and baseball in college, said having a place for athletes to practice and play games indoors is a big benefit. “Having batting cages here is huge. There aren’t any places with them anymore.”
MSU held an open house for its new Maverick All-Sports Dome Monday evening, drawing a steady stream of people who were just looking around or were playing soccer or throwing a football, baseball or Frisbee.
Nolan Bessler was playing ultimate Frisbee with teammates from the Blue Skunk team, an MSU club team.
“We’re so grateful to have this dome. You can practice so much better inside a place like this,” said Bessler, one of the team’s captains. “The high ceiling is great.”
Josh Stewart, a coach with Mankato United youth soccer, was watching several kids practice on one end of the dome.
“It’s awesome. This is a huge asset to the community,” he said. “For developing our club and for the high schools teams it’s great.”
He said parents of the 1,400 kids in United would in the past have to drive to the Twin Cities to find good indoor practice space. “It’s expensive and there’s the driving. It’s a burden on parents.”
Bessler said the kids need winter practice if they want to stay competitive. It helps them to have the same advantages when playing against Twin Cities teams that are practicing indoors all winter. “Especially the really dedicated players who want to grow, they need that (winter) training,” he said.
United has booked about 300 hours of time in part of the dome for this winter and spring.
The dome, home of Scheels Field, is at 1910 Monks Ave., just south of Stadium Road.
The dome will be inflated from about Nov. 1 to May 1. During the summer months the heavy plastic cover will be removed and it will be an unlit outdoor field.
The dome can be used for soccer, football, baseball, softball, ultimate Frisbee, rugby, lacrosse, cricket and more. Those hoping for some golf practice during the colder months, however, are out of luck. There is no golfing in the dome.
The dome is 1-1/2 soccer fields in size and is designed for full-field soccer, lacrosse and football as well as short-field soccer. It can be configured into three smaller-sized fields.
There are two softball fields in opposite corners of the dome with three batting cages on one end.
Todd Pfingsten, director of campus recreation, said demand for the dome is already strong, with about $100,000 of rent already booked for this winter, money that goes toward operation costs.
“We’re obviously very excited. It’s a great facility.”
During prime times on weekends and after 3 p.m. during the week, the full dome rents for $450 an hour, or $150 for one of the three fields. “That’s less than it costs in the Twin Cities,” he said.
Pfingsten said he’s getting lots of inquiries about the dome, including from lacrosse teams and even an Iowa man who is interested in renting the dome for baseball camps. Bethany Lutheran College has some times reserved to play double-headers and the high schools are lining up space in the dome, too.
He said MSU focuses on making the dome available to MSU sports and club teams. Students voted to pay a higher student fee to fund $2 million of the $5.5 million cost of the dome. They will pay up to $10 a semester extra for the next 10 years to help finance the dome.
The 110,000-square-foot dome was built by Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson Construction and designed by Mankato-based Designed by ISG Architects.
