MANKATO — At a time of intense scrutiny of law enforcement procedures following police killings, Minnesota State University for the first time asked the public to comment on the way it trains the next generation of police officers.
More than two dozen people joined a Zoom meeting with MSU faculty and administrators Tuesday to discuss the curriculum used at the largest four-year law enforcement program in Minnesota. The meeting also explored the university's degree program for correction officers.
"What do you think we are doing? What do you think we should be doing?" asked Professor Pat Nelson, who teaches law enforcement courses and is chair of the Department of Government, which houses the criminal justice programs.
For more than an hour, participants asked about the university's strategy for producing criminal justice professionals who have the right attitude about their role in society, an understanding of America's racist history, knowledge about the mental illnesses they will encounter, and the proper psychological make-up to perform well in a stressful, challenging job.
Curriculum reviews are done every five years but this is the first time the community was invited to weigh in. Considering tax revenue makes up a considerable portion of MSU's budget, it's only appropriate taxpayers be consulted, said Henry Morris, the vice president of MSU’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion. He also referenced the large number of graduates the university produces each year in law enforcement and corrections.
"Are we doing the best we can do to make them the best police officers they can be?" Morris said.
College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Dean Matt Loayza and Associate Professor of Corrections Sherrise Truesdale-Moore rounded out the panel.
One member of the public, none of whom were identified, asked in which courses students are taught about the history of law enforcement, including the role of police "in enforcing oppression such as Jim Crow laws."
Nelson said students seeking law enforcement degrees begin to learn the history of policing in their very first introductory course on criminal justice. More detail on race and policing is taught in a later course focusing on the topic.
"We've been teaching a 'Policing in a Diverse Society' course for 20 years," she said.
Others on the panel suggested more emphasis on history could be useful. Loayza, a history professor, said he thinks historical context is critical, pointing to how similar activities in response to oppression can be described using heroic or slanderous terms depending on who is resorting to violence and destruction: "Do we call those 'riots?' Do we characterize them as 'rebellions?'"
Morris said past experience can also explain how different segments of the population respond to police officers.
"I think history is important," Morris said. "It's important to understand why some people see police as a force to 'protect and serve' and some see it as an occupying power."
Truesdale-Moore, who came from Maryland to join the MSU faculty in 2004, said many white students have told her she's the first Black instructor they've had and they have no experience living in a place where they weren't part of an overwhelming racial majority.
"They need to spend time in a diverse community," she said, suggesting law enforcement and correction students need to make an effort to be involved in an urban area, even if it's simply volunteering at a shelter. "It's important that they understand, and have a comfort level ... ."
The panel was also questioned about how much instruction MSU provides in disabilities, including mental disabilities such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Nelson said a substantial amount of time is spent on disabilities: "Anything that might impact normal communications."
And with someone suffering from mental illness, police are often the ones called when behaviors escalate.
"They're either in crisis or they need assistance," she said. "So we also spend quite a bit of time on suicide prevention."
Truesdale-Moore said her students, who can graduate into professions such as probation officers, also learn about how various disorders can impact interactions and the intervention strategies that can be used. Courses also emphasize that behaviors of someone with mental illness — such as failure to show up at appointments — shouldn't be automatically viewed as resistance.
In reality, no amount of classroom instruction can fully prepare someone for the first case involving a client with extreme mental health issues, according to Truesdale-Moore. An experienced mentor in the first job after graduation is necessary.
"We can just say it all day long in a class, but until you go out and have that interaction you just don't know what to do," she said.
The panel was asked about efforts to attract more students of color to increase diversity in the criminal justice system. Morris said MSU does a good job of that campus-wide, although retention of students of color needs to continue to improve. But actively attempting to diversify the student body in the law enforcement program might be a good idea.
A key to attracting more diverse students is attracting a more diverse faculty, Truesdale-Moore said.
"The university has to do a better job of bringing in faculty that looks like them," she said. "That has been a challenge."
Nelson was asked by another participant if law enforcement students undergo personality or psychological screenings to gauge whether a career in policing is appropriate for them.
Nelson said the law enforcement program is certified by the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, which requires a psychologist determine enrollees are not a danger to themselves or others and are not apt to engage in racial profiling.
Beyond that, faculty will have "a deeper discussion" if they hear students using racist or homophobic language or displaying discriminatory behavior. In the end, though, the university can't tell a student they don't have the mentality to be a good police officer, although screenings by police departments before new officers are hired attempt to do that.
"If they can meet the legal requirements, then, no, we can't tell them they can't earn a law enforcement degree," Nelson said.
But the basic attitude the program attempts to install into students starts their freshman year and never stops, she said: "There is no 'us' versus 'them.' We are all part of the community, and you should be thinking of these people as your neighbors and not the enemy."
Three more of the forums are scheduled over the next two weeks, including one Thursday.
The remaining town hall sessions on Zoom are listed below, along with links for participating. People wishing to submit questions to the panelists in advance can email them to events@mnsu.edu.
July 16, 5:30-7 p.m.
https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MktYD22vQIaIpsK2zj6JpA
July 20, 5:30-7 p.m.
https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TePWIKhGR6Km9AdzZmDMyg
July 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZWwxQUwsSp2IJauC78kidg
