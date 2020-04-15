NEW ULM — Minnesota Department of Transportation is using an online tool to public input on its traffic study of an intersection on the northwest edge of New Ulm.
Following Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, MnDOT’s previously planned open houses to collect feedback are now conducted online.
The study of the Highway 14 and Highland Avenue intersection will be used to identify potential improvements to safety and mobility in the area.
With public input, MnDOT will evaluate the intersection, develop design alternatives and arrive at a preferred layout.
The online tool is accessible through May 1 and may be used to add comments to an interactive project area map. Users can also review and respond to input provided by others.
Future opportunities for public input will be listed on the project website: mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy14-highlandavestudy-newulm.
