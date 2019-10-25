The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — The leader of St. Clair Schools is retiring soon and the School Board is seeking public input as they search for a replacement.
Supt. Tom Bruels is retiring on March 29.
Community members are invited to complete a short online survey about the experience and skills they think are most important for the next superintendent to possess. They also can provide other suggestions about the superintendent search.
The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/StClairSuptSearch and must be completed by Monday.
The St. Clair School Board also will hold a listening session at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the school in Room D127.
The board has hired the Minnesota School Boards Association to assist with the search process.
The board members plan to interview candidates in January and hope to have a contract with a new superintendent in place in early February.
