MANKATO — More than $400 million in road, street and trail projects in the Mankato-North Mankato metropolitan area have been prioritized for construction in the next 25 years in a transportation plan nearing final approval.
The draft plan, expected to be finalized by the end of the year, identifies $165 million in projects to be built in the 2020s and $248 million to be constructed from 2030 to 2045.
Comment from community members is being sought through Oct. 14 on the Long-Range Transportation Plan — a lengthy list of intersection improvements, road reconstruction, expansion projects, trail additions and safety upgrades.
The largest and costliest project totals $100 million for a new Highway 169/Highway 14 interchange, potentially involving a full cloverleaf. The project, slated for the final 15 years of the plan's timeframe, would also make major repairs to the Highway 14 bridge spanning the Minnesota River and possibly carry a bike trail across the river.
Another $37 million project would happen sooner — the second half of this decade — and would reconstruct and improve the Highway 169 corridor from Lake Street on Mankato's northern edge to Riverfront Drive on the city's southwest side.
The plan is stuffed with more than 200 projects in all, ranging from roundabouts to street reconstructions to pedestrian crossings to new trail connections. But it is also "fiscally constrained," meaning the recommended projects and the construction timetable matches anticipated revenue.
Along with the recommendations, the document is loaded with statistics and analysis. It shows the most crash-prone parts of town (Highway 22 in Mankato's east-side retail center) and the riskiest spots for bikers and pedestrians (downtown and near Minnesota State University.)
Significant data was compiled on estimated growth in traffic volume on dozens of streets and highways during the next five years, 15 years and 25 years. Currently, just a handful of routes carry more than 20,000 vehicles on an average day — Highway 14 (37,000 vehicles in one stretch), Highway 169 (32,500 at the North Star Bridge), Madison Avenue (21,600), the Veterans Memorial Bridge downtown (21,500) and a small section of Victory Drive (20,500).
By 2045, at least five more highways and streets are expected to top 20,000 even as traffic grows on Highway 14 to 47,000 and on Highway 169 to 44,000. Traffic on the other roads currently topping 20,000 vehicles is expected to increase by roughly 6,000 to 7,000 each.
The newcomers to the 20,000-daily-vehicle club include Highway 22, sections of which will see increases of 50-100% in traffic in the next 25 years. The projections show the highway at above 20,000 from the southern edge of Mankato to north of Augusta Drive, topping off at more than 32,000 just north of Madison Avenue.
Others expected to exceed 20,000 are the new Blue Earth County Road 12 on the city's east side (four to five times the current levels), most of Riverfront Drive, and the lower portion of Lookout Drive.
Many of the proposed projects reflect both the safety and traffic statistics, including nearly $10 million in improvements to Highway 22 and $8.3 million in repairs and improvements to the Vets Bridge later this decade. There's also $14 million for north Riverfront Drive and $18.5 million for Victory Drive in 15-25 years.
Area residents can find links to the full report and opportunities to comment at www.mapolrtpupdate.com.
After public input is compiled and any adjustments are made, the MAPO Policy Board — consisting of elected officials from Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, Eagle Lake and nearby townships — is expected to accept the final plan on Nov. 5.
