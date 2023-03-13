MANKATO — Public input on the future of Third Avenue in Mankato and north of the city is being sought at an open house Thursday.
Blue Earth County, which has jurisdiction over the road (also known as County Road 5), is hosting the event as part of a study aiming to create a vision for the future of the corridor. People can learn more and provide feedback on draft roadway alternatives from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the 49ers Hall, 308 Lundin Boulevard.
The corridor study will examine potential changes to Third Avenue from its southern end at Riverfront Drive to the northern county line. The 4.8-mile corridor travels through varying land uses including urban residential, industrial, rural or semi-rural industrial, rural residential, and agricultural uses.
The study aims to identify deficiencies and evaluate alternatives to improve safety, access and freight movement while incorporating bike and pedestrian needs and managing future congestion.
Those unable to attend the meeting can learn more about the study and take an online survey at the project website — www.countyroad5study.com.
