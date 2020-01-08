ST. PETER — St. Peter Public Schools leaders are seeking public input as they prepare to select a new superintendent.
The St. Peter School Board plans to select candidates next month and select a new leader by mid-March. The next superintendent will begin work in July.
Jeff Olson, a former St. Peter superintendent, returned to serve as interim superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year. The vacancy was created in May when Paul Peterson was tapped to lead Mankato Area Public Schools.
An online survey asks community members to rank the expertise and traits they'd most like to see in the next superintendent. The survey also asks if prior experience as a superintendent should be a prerequisite and provides participants an opportunity to submit other comments about the selection process.
The survey is available through Jan. 24 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/8G9K5NJ. Call 507-934-5703 to request a paper copy.
Two in-person community listening sessions also are planned: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in the High School commons and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Middle School media center.
