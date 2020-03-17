MANKATO — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is revising the general operating permit for about 1,200 large feedlots covering Feb. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2026.
A meeting about the permit scheduled for Thursday in Mankato has been canceled.
Virtual information meetings will be 10 a.m.-noon March 31 and April 2.
Log-on information and updates will be posted on the MPCA feedlot permit webpage.
Following the state health department’s guidance regarding COVD-19, the MPCA will not be conducting in-person public meetings until after April 30. A 30-day public comment period for the permit will be announced in late spring or early summer.
The permit combines state rules and statutes with federal regulations of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System. It’s designed to protect water quality, primarily from the storage and land application of manure.
