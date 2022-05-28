The Free Press
MANKATO — Since 1971, observances have been annually on the last Monday of May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
The solemn practice has roots that trace back more than 150 years, when Americans began to use flags and flowers to decorate the graves of the Civil War’s fallen soldiers.
The present-day holiday is typically observed by visiting cemeteries or veterans memorial sites, small parades and family gatherings.
Observances planned throughout the area Monday include:
Mankato Area Veterans Memorial Board’s schedule:
8 a.m. — Korean War Memorial, Main Street and Riverfront Drive.
8:30 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Place, Veterans Memorial Court.
11:35 a.m. — WWI Memorial, Sibley Park.
12:10 p.m. — Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Stoltzman Road.
1 p.m. — WWII Memorial, Wheeler Park, North Mankato.
2 p.m. — Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial, Lincoln Park.
Ceremonies will be presented by service organizations at these cemeteries:
• Mankato American Legion Post 11, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary, Voiture 281 of the 40&8 and Boy Scout Troop 4:
9 a.m. — Pioneer, Mankato; 9:30 a.m. — Calvary, Mankato; 11 a.m. — Woodland Hills.
• Mankato Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950 and Auxiliary:
9 a.m. — Mount Olive, Mankato; 9:30 a.m. Glenwood; 10:15 a.m. Decoria, Highway 22; 10:45 a.m. Minneopa.
• American Legion Post 518 and Auxiliary:
10 a.m. — Kerns, Belgrade Township; 2 p.m. — Swedish.
(These organizations will participate in a 9 a.m. ceremony at Rapidan Memorial Park.)
• Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950, Lyle C. Pearson Sr. DAV Chapter 10, Forrest G. James Detachment 589 Marine Corps League, National Guard representatives and auxiliaries:
9 a.m. — Pilgrims Rest, Mankato; 10 a.m. Kasota.
(These organizations also plan an 11 a.m. ceremony at Pathstone Living Center in Mankato.)
Memorial Day services and events are planned at the following area communities and local cemeteries:
Cleveland
• A 10 a.m. ceremony is slated near the town’s water tower. If the weather is rainy, the program will take place at the school.
Eagle Lake
• American Legion Post 617 ceremonies are 8 a.m. at Burgess Cemetery, 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Nursing Home, 10 a.m. at Tivoli Cemetery and 11 a.m. at Eagle Lake Cemetery.
An 11 a.m. brunch will be served at the Legion post.
Elysian
• Honor guards will be at five cemeteries in the Elysian area at the following times: 7 a.m., Greenland; 7:20 a.m., German Lake; 7:55 a.m., Belle; 8:10 a.m., Cannonville; 8:45 a.m., Waterville; 9:30 a.m., Cedar Hill.
Judson
• Master Sgt. Darryl Biehn is the guest speaker for 2 p.m. service at Hebron Cemetery. If weather is inclement, services will move to Nicollet American Legion.
Janesville
• Rev. Jonathan Fasnacht is the guest speaker for a 9 a.m. program in the auditorium at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School.
Lake Crystal
• Services begin 8:30 a.m. at the high school.
Le Center
• A 10 a.m. program is slated in the middle school building.
Le Sueur
• A program begins 9:15 a.m. at Legion Park.
Madelia
• A 10 a.m. ceremony is planned at Madelia Elementary School. Community members may participate in a 12:15 p.m. potluck at the American Legion hall.
Madison Lake
• Ceremonies are slated 8 a.m., lakeside at Point Pleasant; 8:30 a.m., Sugar Grove Cemetery; 9 a.m., Marysburg Church; 9:30 a.m., Calvary Cemetery. A 10 a.m. brunch will be served at Point Pleasant/Legion Club.
Mapleton
• A 10:30 a.m. program at United Church is planned as well as services at the following cemeteries: 11:45 a.m., Calvary; noon, Mapleton Union; 12:20 p.m., Oak Hill (Beauford); 12:40 p.m., Morrow; 1 p.m., Monument Park.
Montgomery
• A 9:30 a.m. program is planned at American Legion Post 79.
New Richland
• Local military veteran Brian Vairma is the guest speaker for an 11 a.m. program at NRHEG High School.
New Ulm
• Veterans organizations plan a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Soldiers Section of New Ulm City Cemetery.
St. Clair/Pemberton
• Grams-Schmidt American Legion Post 475 members plan ceremonies 10:30 a.m. in Dumdei Memorial Park, Pemberton; 11 a.m., rural Marzinke Corner; 11:40 a.m., Le Sueur River Bridge; and at these cemeteries: 9 a.m., Boot Hill, west side of St. Clair; 9:20 a.m., St. John’s; 9:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception; 9:50 a.m., Medo-Mcpherson; 10:20 a.m., Medo Central; 11:20 a.m., Lutheran, east end St. Clair; 12:30 p.m., Woodland Hills, Mankato, 9 a.m. ceremony at the post, a 10:15 a.m. service at Dumdei Memorial Park in Pemberton.
St. James
• Michelle Svalland is the guest speaker for 10 a.m. services at First Presbyterian Church; St. James American Legion lunch planned after program.
St. Peter
• William R. Witty American Legion’s Color Guard and the Govenaires will march 10:30 a.m. at Minnesota Square Park, followed by service near Minnesota River for those buried/lost at sea. Pulled turkey sandwiches will be served 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 37; free-will donations will be accepted.
Rapidan
• 9 a.m. service in Rapidan Memorial Park, with North Mankato American Legion Post 518 presenting colors. Rapidan Heritage Society plans activities in conjunction with the town’s ceremonies. A 9:30 a.m. egg bake/museum fundraiser at St. John Lutheran Church will feature a presentation about bison by Minneopa State Park Naturalist Scott Kudelka.
Vernon Center
• 10:30 a.m., Vernon Center Cemetery. If weather is inclement, service will move to Grace United Methodist Church. Speaker: Will Purvis, retired county commissioner.
Waseca
• A 9 a.m. outdoors ceremony is planned near Waseca County Courthouse and will be coordinated by the town’s Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. Waseca High School’s choir and band will perform. If the weather is rainy, the ceremony will be moved to the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.