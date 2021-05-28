Fifty years ago, an act of Congress made Memorial Day a federal holiday. And since 1971, observances have been annually on the last Monday of May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
The solemn practice has roots that trace back more than 150 years, when Americans began to use flags and flowers to decorate the graves of the Civil War's fallen soldiers.
The present-day holiday is typically observed by visiting cemeteries or veterans memorial sites, small parades and family gatherings. Those traditions were curtailed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, many communities are resuming Memorial Day plans that include the general public.
Area observances planned throughout the area Monday include:
Mankato Area Veterans Memorial Board's schedule:
8 a.m. — Korean War Memorial, Main Street and Riverfront Riverfront Drive.
8:30 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Place, Veterans Memorial Court.
11:35 a.m. — WWI Memorial, Sibley Park.
12:10 p.m. — Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Stoltzman Road.
1 p.m. — WWII Memorial, Wheeler Park, North Mankato.
2 p.m. — Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial, Lincoln Park.
Ceremonies will be presented by service organizations at these cemeteries:
• Mankato American Legion Post 11, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary, Voiture 281 of the 40&8 and Boy Scout Troop 4:
9 a.m. — Pioneer, Mankato; 9:30 a.m. — Calvary, Mankato; 11 a.m. — Woodland Hills.
• Mankato Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950 and Auxiliary:
9 a.m. — Mount Olive, Mankato; 9:30 a.m. Glenwood; 10:15 a.m. Decoria, Highway 22; 10:45 a.m. Minneopa.
• American Legion Post 518 and Auxiliary:
10 a.m. — Kerns, Belgrade Township; 2 p.m. — Swedish.
(These organizations will participate in a 9 a.m. ceremony at Rapidan Memorial Park.)
• Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950, Lyle C. Pearson Sr. DAV Chapter 10, Forrest G. James Detachment 589 Marine Corps League, National Guard representatives and auxiliaries:
9 a.m. — Pilgrims Rest, Mankato; 10 a.m. Kasota.
(These organizations also plan an 11 a.m. ceremony at Pathstone Living Center in Mankato.)
Memorial Day services and events are planned at the following area communities and local cemeteries:
Cleveland
• A 10 a.m. ceremony is slated at Meeker Cemetery.
Eagle Lake
• American Legion Post 617 ceremonies are 8 a.m. at Burgess Cemetery, 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Nursing Home, 10 a.m. at Tivoli Cemetery and 11 a.m. at Eagle Lake Cemetery.
Elysian
• A 10 a.m. ceremony is slated at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Garden City
• A 10:30 a.m. ceremony is slated at Garden City Cemetery.
Judson
• Master Sgt. Darryl Biehn, coach-teacher for the Army Reserve, will speak 2 p.m. at Hebron Cemetery, northeast of Judson. If the weather is rainy, the service will move to the Nicollet American Legion's hall.
Le Center
• A 9:30 a.m. parade begins near St. Mary's Catholic Church. A 10 a.m. ceremony is slated in the middle school building.
Le Sueur
• Ceremonies are planned 8:50 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 9:30 a.m. at Legion Park and at about 10:45 a.m. at Mound Cemetery.
Madelia
• A wreath ceremony is planned by service organizations near the veterans memorial site.
New Ulm
• Veterans organizations plan a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Soldiers Section of New Ulm City Cemetery.
The master of ceremonies is Larrys Kilmer, commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15 in New Ulm.
St. Clair/Pemberton
• Grams-Schmidt American Legion Post 475 members plan a 9 a.m. ceremony at the post, a 10:15 a.m. service at Dumdei Memorial Park in Pemberton and an 11 a.m. ceremony at the Le Sueur River Bridge. Post 475's cemetery services are 9:15 a.m. at St. John's (Bestman's), 9:30 a.m. at St. Clair Catholic, 9:45 a.m. at Medo-McPherson (Preston), 10 a.m. at Medo Central (Weaver), 10:30 a.m. at Marzinske Corner (Bunker Hill), rural St. Clair, 10:45 a.m. at St. Clair Lutheran (east end of town) and noon at Woodland Hills in Mankato.
St. James
• St. James School Supt. Steven Heil is the guest speaker for 10 a.m. service sponsored by St. James American Legion.
St. Peter
• William R. Witty American Legion's Color Guard and the Govenaires will march 10:30 a.m. at Minnesota Square Park. Spectators are being asked to form a line along the sidewalk near Highway 169 while watching the ceremony.
Rapidan
• Refreshments and a sloppy Joe lunch will be served following 9 a.m. services in Rapidan Memorial Park.
Participants should bring lawn chairs for a free presentation by Rapidan Heritage Society's secretary/historian Jane Haala, who will be the guide for a “stationary tour of Rapidan.”
If the weather is rainy, activities will be moved to the Rapidan Township garage.
Waseca
• A 9 a.m. outdoors ceremony is planned near Waseca County Courthouse and will be coordinated by the town's Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. If the weather is rainy, the ceremony will be moved to the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.