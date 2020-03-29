An amendment to the open meeting law in 2007 allowed for public meetings to be conducted by telephone or other electronic means as a result of a health pandemic given certain conditions are met.
So the laws allows one or two members to be at the City Hall while other members would be on the phone or on another electronic connection. This would still constitute a quorum.
The law states the meeting is allowed if all participants and the public can hear all testimony and discussion, but it does not appear to require the public have access to the electronic means so they can speak. It also doesn’t contemplate the public listening in anywhere other than the regular meeting location.
The law also requires all votes be conducted by roll call so each member’s vote can be recorded by name.
The law also requires the legal counsel, presiding office or city administrator to determine the need for an electronic meeting due to pandemic or other emergency, and it requires at least one member of the public body, chief legal counsel or administrator be at the actual regular meeting location, if feasible.
