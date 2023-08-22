Every year in August, folks ranging in age from 90-plus to pre-school gather on West Seventh Street in Mankato to meet and eat, play games and share names.
It’s a single summer night, but it can forge connections that last throughout the year, said Terri Michels, a decades-long resident of the neighborhood who has been involved in organizing the west Mankato block party from the beginning.
“It makes a difference,” Michels said of those conversations over a hot dog or a hotdish. “... When you have a connection, I think it’s easier to be a good neighbor, a good friend.”
The 43rd Annual West 7th St. and Neighbors Block Party is the essence of what the city and the Mankato Area Foundation were aiming for when they offered small “Neighborhood Engagement Grants” for the first time this year.
The block party, which began as a celebration of multiple August birthdays along the street and to say farewell to the snowbirds who would be heading south in the coming months, have persisted through the years. Only once, during the pandemic, was the gathering canceled.
And the parties have consistently drawn dozens of attendees to a temporarily closed block of West Seventh. That was the case again Tuesday night, even when the block party was moved into the air-conditioned gymnasium attached to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Despite the indoor venue required by an extreme heat wave, the food was accompanied by traditional games on the church lawn.
There was something new in the air, too, thanks to Michels’ successful application for a $500 Neighborhood Engagement Grant — bluegrass music and the aroma of cooking frankfurters.
“We had one neighbor who agreed to grill 80 hotdogs,” she said.
The grant funds bought the weiners and condiments and paid the charitably modest fee charged by the Bullypulpit Bluegrass Band to play for the final hour of the party. They also covered the frozen treats that served as prizes for participants in the games.
Dennis Boldt, who lives on Blue Earth Street, is a regular at the block parties and was one of about 60 people in attendance this year.
“I’ve been here for quite a few,” said Boldt, who moved to the neighborhood in 1971. “I was a young guy then.”
At age 98, he still enjoys the food: “They fixed me a big plate, a banquet.”
He enjoyed the music, tapping his feet while shooting some video of the bluegrass musicians on his phone.
And he was enjoying the conversation with Kim and Cheri Anderson, who live on West Sixth Street.
“This is the catalyst of this neighborhood,” Boldt said of the gathering. “It creates the glue.”
The Andersons agreed.
“It keeps us all close and in touch with each other and watching out for each other,” Cheri Anderson said.
As Boldt and Cheri Anderson enjoyed the air conditioning and music, Kim stepped outside to watch the kids and a few adults — including Officer Chad Honetschlager — tossing water balloons to a partner. Retreating a step with each round, seeing who could back up the farthest and still make the throws and catches without getting soaked, the participants were laughing and squealing.
Although Honetschlager is the neighborhood officer for a broad swath of west Mankato, he wasn’t being paid to be on hand, according to his boss.
“He’s on vacation this week and he’s here,” said Public Safety Director Amy Vokal.
“It’s just fun,” said Honetschlager, who brought his wife and kids. “I feel like I’m part of the family out here. I get invited to weddings.”
The broader Department of Public Safety was also making connections. The kids got to check out a fire truck before it was dispatched on a call. And spectators once again saw some law enforcement teamwork during the egg toss. The spotless uniforms of Sgt. Tiffany Blaschko and Officer Colin Johnson were proof of their flawless performance in accurately hurling and deftly catching raw eggs from increasingly challenging distances.
Along with the temporary fun, the event has a deeper and lasting value. The neighbors share street addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and family photos that are compiled by a volunteer into a printed directory. It helps to turn houses into faces and families. If something seems out of sorts or if an ailing retiree hasn’t been out and about, people can check in via the directory to make sure all is well.
Building that sort of community cohesion was the motivation behind the pilot project creating the Neighborhood Engagement Grant. The program was administered by the city of Mankato, but the $3,000 in funding was provided by the Mankato Area Foundation.
“There was the feeling that we all kind of hunkered down behind closed doors during COVID, and it was kind of an incentive to reengage,” Nancy Zallek, president and CEO of the Mankato Area Foundation, told The Free Press when the program was being created in November.
The six $500 grants went quickly, according to Edell Fiedler, communications and engagement director for the city. Focused on neighborhood-scale gatherings, the grants typically went for food, entertainment and promotional materials. Other options included bounce houses for kids or inflatable movie screens and projectors for outdoor movie nights.
“Items like that, they could really help bring people together,” Fiedler said.
Whether the program will continue for a second year will be decided later this year. Recipients have been given until December to provide reports on how the money was spent and a description of the results, including attendance.
“We’ll wait for those reports to see how they turned out,” Fiedler said.
