MANKATO — Mankato’s fire prevention campaign during the holiday season begins Thursday.
A wreath is on display at the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St., to remind people to practice fire safety during the holiday season.
The wreath is decorated with clear bulbs, and for each preventable fire, a clear bulb is replaced with either a red bulb, representing preventable fires, or a blue bulb, representing preventable fire-related injuries. The goal is to light the wreath with only clear bulbs.
Prevention efforts include never leave cooking or lit candles unattended, keeping live Christmas trees watered and not overloading extension cords.
“Keep the wreath bright, prevent a red light” runs until Jan. 1.
