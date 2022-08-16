MANKATO — The future of Rapidan Dam is still up in the air after the Blue Earth County Board reviewed results Tuesday of a survey that asked respondents whether they were in favor of replacing or removing it.
The public engagement survey, which ran from March 30 to June 30, garnered 1,254 completed surveys and 1,517 total surveys, according to data included in the board work session packet.
For a question that asked whether respondents preferred repairing or removing the dam, 69 percent said they were in favor of the repair option, while 18 percent said they were in favor of removal. Fourteen percent of respondents said they could support either option, and 3 percent said other.
Rapidan Dam, which was built over 100 years ago, has not generated power since 2019. In the spring of that year, the dam passed the second highest flood on record.
Repairing the dam would cost about $15 million and would take about four years.
Removing the dam would cost about $82 million and would take about 10 years for permitting and removal. The process would also involve re-establishing the river and replacing the County Road 9 bridge south of the dam. The actual deconstruction and river restoration portions of the project would take place from years five to nine.
Tuesday’s survey review brought more questions to the table for commissioners, who are waiting on additional information before they make any final decisions.
Commissioners asked whether it would be possible to turn ownership of the dam, which currently belongs to the county, over to a private entity.
Ryan Thilges, Blue Earth County engineer and public works director, said the county first has to check if that would be possible.
“First and foremost we would have to verify that that’s acceptable by both the regulating agencies. That includes the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as well as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources,” he said.
During the meeting, Commissioner Kip Bruender asked board members to consider whether or not the county has a place in the renewable energy sector, of which Thilges said the county’s involvement is unique to the dam.
“I think it’s an important piece of a puzzle that we have to solve first, and that was one thing that we needed to talk about,” Bruender said.
Commissioner Kevin Paap, who represents the area where the dam is located, said typically the county sees renewable energy as private enterprises.
“Renewable energy is important and it needs to be our future, but is that our responsibility as a county government?” he said. “Our job is a strong, stable, safe infrastructure. I’m not sure that it is our role, and if it is our role, we hear from the people that it is, we need to look at all the options, how the county is involved in other forms of renewable energy as well,” he said.
Paap also said he would prefer considering a financially viable long-term solution for the dam.
Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg argued in favor of dam removal, saying in part it would be more cost-effective in the long run.
“There's no guarantee that we could repair the dam, and in two years we have another major flood or next year or this winter have a major flood, and it gets all wiped out,” he said.
Stuehrenberg acknowledged he does appreciate the business owners in the area, such as The Dam Store, which have expressed concern that they'd be impacted by dam removal.
“I want to help them keep going too, but I can’t see spending $15 (million) or $16 million to help one business keep going. If that’s what the reason is, we should use that money for something else,” he said.
Stuehrenberg said the board is taking into account how much money they might be able to get from other resources to help with each option.
If the county were to pursue the option of removing the dam, programs from the DNR and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could help partially fund the project. Those dollars would not translate to repairing the dam, according to Thilges.
The survey review also analyzed why people responded the way they did.
Nicole Krause, who is a senior project communication specialist with Bolton and Menk, which worked on public engagement with the county, said people cited several reasons for how they voted.
“There was a lot of emotional connection to the dam. That was very evident through our engagement that people do value this area and see it as something that’s part of their identity maybe.
"It was also interesting to hear more information about what specifically in addition to that they were valuing, so green energy was something that came up, and that was interesting to hear because the dam is not currently producing energy. Granted, if it were repaired, it would produce energy, but that was really great information for the board to learn,” she said.
Though the survey is closed, the county is still accepting public comments either online or through staff.
The board will eventually have the final say on the decision, though no specific timeline was given at the work session.
