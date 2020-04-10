Lawmakers say there’s a good chance for a public infrastructure bill this year, even as the state prepares for a likely budget downturn.
Legislators from both parties are showing interest in an infrastructure bill, also called a bonding bill because the state borrows money to pay for projects. And lawmakers agree the bill should include critical infrastructure needs such as wastewater and water quality fixes, along with road and bridge improvements among other things.
What’s still uncertain is the bill’s size. And it remains to be seen if lawmakers can agree on the bill during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“We have to have a bonding bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. “That is so important to our area and to our state.”
Most area lawmakers agree with Frentz. Democrats are touting a bonding bill as a potential jobs creator, while some lawmakers say the quarantine efforts create a good opportunity to work on infrastructure.
“With traffic volumes down, it’s a great time to do road construction,” said Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska. He is the lead House GOP member on transportation and a former chair of the House Capital Investment Committee, which puts together bonding bills.
Torkelson said he and other House Republicans could agree on a bonding bill that included water and transportation infrastructure, but it remains to be seen what House and Senate leaders can negotiate.
Bonding bills are typically done in even-numbered years, but ongoing partisan gridlock has complicated the process in recent years. Democrats and Republicans have argued over the size of a bonding bill with Republicans reluctant to spend more than $1 billion in borrowed funding during each bill debate and Democrats pushing to borrow more money to address a growing demand to fix aging infrastructure.
A state budget forecast due out today will likely show Minnesota has spent much of its $1.5 billion surplus on COVID-19-related efforts. Lawmakers expect to take further action to address ongoing issues, which could hamstring a potential bonding bill agreement.
Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said House Democrats have identified about $500 million in critical projects, but he believes Democrats could offer a $1.5 billion to $2 billion bill similar to what they had wanted before the COVID-19 crisis.
“I think it’s going to be necessary,” Considine said.
Not everyone believes a bonding bill is necessary this year. Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said state officials should concentrate on administering help during the new coronavirus pandemic.
“To even have that discussion right now, I don’t think is appropriate.” Draheim said. “I’ve literally gotten thousands of inquiries needing help. Just me. And I’m just one of 67 senators. Priorities have to be on helping people.”
Draheim pointed out the bonding bill won’t pay out for projects until the following year, at the earliest. As a result, he said he didn’t buy Democrats’ argument that an infrastructure bill is a job-creating measure.
Many local projects could be deemed necessary as part of the bill, from a $16.6 billion proposal to improve the Mankato area’s riverbank stabilization and water quality to a proposed $18.3 million improvement and renovation project at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program inside the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Even a $6.7 request from Minnesota State University to start the design phase for an eventual Armstrong Hall reconstruction could make the cut, according to Considine, because that will kickstart a project that could total close to $100 million over the next few years.
Other so-called quality-of-life projects, such as a $10.5 million request from the city of North Mankato to build an indoor recreation center at Caswell Park, likely won’t make the cut if the Legislature takes up a bonding bill.
“It’s going to be difficult to make the argument that we need to do that this year,” Considine said.
A Free Press analysis last year showed Minnesota needs more than $70 billion over the next 20 years to address most anticipated infrastructure needs, excluding housing and local government requests. That means lawmakers would need to approve about $4 billion for bonding each year to deal with known infrastructure issues.
Minnesota has more than $5.3 billion in infrastructure requests this year.
